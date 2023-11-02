Freezes are over with for now

25 WEATHER — Last night we added many new locations to the list of places that saw their first freeze of the season. Those kinds of temperatures are done for now though, as a warm up is in store over the next few days. We'll have a partly cloudy day tomorrow with highs in the low-70s. Upper-70s will be here for the weekend with increasing clouds. Morning lows during that time will be in the 50s.

Even warmer weather is coming for next week as we get some unusual temperatures for November. We'll be up to the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of that, it looks like a fairly dry week ahead. Our next chance of rain is associated with a cold front that is expected to come through around Friday of next week. As it does so, we could see a few thunderstorms, and our temperatures may fall to the 60s for the following weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather