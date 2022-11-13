Freeze Warning tonight

25 WEATHER — Temperatures tonight will be even colder than last night. The winds will be lighter, but that won't really matter, because lows will still fall into the upper-20s and low-30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of Central Texas and all of the Brazos Valley overnight. That means it's time to bring sensitive plants indoors and make sure your pets are inside too. The pipes in your home will have nothing to worry about.

More sun is expected tomorrow morning with a frosty start. We'll have some clouds work in over the course of the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s. Monday will be a lot more lousy, with chilly temperatures and numerous showers. Rain will get going that morning, then spreading east through the day. Highs will only be in the upper-40s to low-50s. The rain will end late Monday but Tuesday and Wednesday will still be cloudy.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist