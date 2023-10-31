25 WEATHER — The weather looks cold tonight under clear skies. Most areas will be at or below freezing in the morning, with the exception of the Brazos Valley. Patchy frost will still be possible there. A freeze warning is in effect because this will be the first freeze of the season. Make sure you bring in any tender vegetation that you want to protect from the cold tonight.

Wednesday through Friday will bring slowly warming conditions with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday, mid 60s Thursday, and the low to mid 70s Friday.

Our weekend looks great as highs rise into the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. It will be breezy with south winds at 10-20mph. There will be a few clouds around, but we look dry over the weekend.