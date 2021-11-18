Freeze Possible Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday's cold front brought a chill into Central Texas that we are waking up to. Clouds will be around to start the day, but the sun should come out later this afternoon bringing our high temperatures into the low 60s. North winds around 15-25mph will keep things a little brisk.

Later on tonight, skies will clear and winds will relax allowing for a light freeze to set up across Central Texas. A FREEZE WARNING is in place for the northern fringe of Central Texas, but a freeze will be possible as far south as Waco-Temple-Killeen and frost will be possible across all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. This will be a short-duration freeze, so pipes will likely be ok, but you need to bring in plants and pets tonight before you go to bed.

A slow warm-up will take us into the 70s for the weekend, but another front looks to arrive early next week with yet another one coming in for Thanksgiving that could make thing soggy. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist