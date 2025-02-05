Foggy start Wednesday but warm weather continues through work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Fog will be around for the first part of the day, before cloudy skies take over and highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect warm weather to hang around through Saturday before a cold front arrives.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Fog will be around for the morning hours.

Another warm day expected, but less 80s because of clouds.

Warm weather continues through the weekend.

Cold front brings cooler air and rain chances next week.

Good Morning! Our cold front yesterday made it further south than expected, which is leading to cooler temperatures in the 50s, and some fog in spots. That fog will be around for the first part of the morning before transitioning to cloudy skies through the day. It'll still be warm, but clouds will keep a lot of us from seeing 80s this afternoon. Still, upper 70s are expected.

Morning clouds and afternoon warmth will be a common thing through the rest of the work week and into Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday, another cold front moves through and behind that, we will see highs in the 50s and 40s next week along with some decent rain chances. Right now, the best chance of rain looks to be Monday and Tuesday before another front brings in even cooler air knocking highs down into the 40s and 50s. The good news is that front should clear out the moisture in time for Valentine's Day plans!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather