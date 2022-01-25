Foggy start to your Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Be sure to give yourself extra time on that morning commute. Fog has worked into all of Central Texas and is thick in spots. Expect it to be an issue through your morning commute as a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for all of Central Texas through 10am. A wind shift to the north could clear things out sooner, but go ahead and plan on extra time for that morning commute.

Later on today, clouds will decrease through the afternoon allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 50s. Clear skies overnight will lead to a light freeze for most of the area, so bring in the pets and the plants, but you won't have to worry about wrapping the pipes.

Thursday looks to be a dry day, but clouds will increase in the evening ahead of our next cold front. That front is set to arrive overnight into Friday bringing the potential for some showers through the day on Friday. While heavy rain isn't expected, a good soaking rain looks possible much like what we saw on Monday. Rain totals should remain below an inch.

Drier air works in behind this system leading to a beautiful weekend! Mornings could be chilly, but afternoon temperatures will climb into the 60s!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather