Foggy Start to the Morning, Warming Through the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw a little bit of drizzle overnight across Central Texas, which is combining with dust and grime that has been on the roads to make for a slick morning commute. Combine that with fog and drizzle in spots, and you need to give yourself some extra time heading to work or school. The humidity and cloud cover will hang around today with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. South breezes will be around at around 5-15mph.

Moisture continues to stream in overnight with the potential for drizzle once again by morning. Highs will get close to 80° for the rest of the work week. This weekend, a cold front will arrive during the first part of the day on Saturday bringing decent rain chances. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the day on Saturday with a cold rain around. The latest models bring drier air quicker, which means Sunday could end up being a drier day. Still it will be chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s. We'll begin a gradual warm-up next week as we near Christmas. Hopefully another shot of air will arrive before Santa enters the Lone Star State!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist