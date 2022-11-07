Foggy Start to Humid Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite a cool weekend, things have warmed up with more humid air in place. Some fog will be possible this morning, along with some showers. So give yourself extra time on the morning commute. Shower activity should build into the middle of the day, but drier air will work in for the afternoon. Despite that, it will still be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.

Muggy mornings, with some fog at times, will be around for much of this work week. The afternoons will also be warm with highs in the low 80s.

Changes look to come for the weekend with a strong cold front. That will bring some small rain chances as it passes on Friday. Behind the front, it looks like November air will settle in with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather