Foggy Start Leads to Another Warm Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to more fog across Central Texas, so give yourself some extra time on the way to work or school. Fog will give way to partly cloudy skies as a deck of high clouds works overhead. Sunshine will be filtered today, but highs will still be able to climb to near 80° once again.

Friday has some uncertainty in it depending on the timing of cloud cover. Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s, but if skies clear sooner, they could climb to near 80° again. Weak passing disturbances will bring small rain chances Saturday ahead of a cold front Sunday. Monday will finally bring cooler air into Central Texas with highs in the low 60s.

Next week bring a lot of uncertainty, but it appears another shot of cold air, and better rain chances will work in. Stay tuned.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist