Foggy Start gives way to Sunshine ahead of Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a chilly morning with some patchy dense fog in spots. Don't worry, that will clear out quickly leading to a nice day! We'll see sunny skies and southwest winds push us into the low 70s this afternoon.

Enjoy it while you can, a cold front arrives later today. The effects of it won't be noticed immediately as cold air will lag behind it. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the morning due to more cloud cover, but as skies clear, the cooler air will be evident as highs only climb into the 50s.

It will be a weekend with cool afternoons and chilly nights as highs will hover in the 50s. Moisture and warmer air works back in to start the new week. This will eventually lead to rain chances starting Monday and peaking on Valentine's day. It might be smart to have alternate indoor plans to any outdoor plans you may have made.

Another cold front swings in behind it leading to a cooler end to next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

