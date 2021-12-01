Foggy Start but Warm Weather Continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — Parts of Central Texas are waking up to some fog on this Wednesday morning, so extra time needs to be allowed for the morning commute. A weak cold front will pass this afternoon bringing a wind shift, but no cool-down. The only thing we will notice is some drier air that will be in place for the morning. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s once again. With the drier air in place, overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s by Thursday morning.

A weak disturbance arrives Friday bringing small rain chances. It is the first of a few disturbances that will pass over keeping at least small rain chances through the weekend. A stronger front arrives late Sunday into Monday bringing a brief cool-down, but it is quickly replaced by warmer air. Another front arrives Wednesday, which should bring some more decent rain chances and cooler air for the end of the week. A lot of uncertainty exists in the upper atmosphere though, so this forecast will likely change. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist