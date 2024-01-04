Foggy start before rain chances tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through the morning. We'll see fog clear during the mid-morning hours eventually giving way to pockets of sunshine this afternoon. Rain moves in again this evening.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Dense Fog continues through mid-morning.

Rain chances return later tonight into the overnight hours.

A quiet weekend is on the way but Cedar pollen counts will be high

It is a very foggy morning across Central Texas with widespread dense fog in place. Fog will clear out around 9/10am giving way to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. We'll see rain chances pick back up later tonight with widespread rain forming to the west after sunset, and showers continuing to expand across the area into the overnight hours. Most rain will move out during the morning on Friday.

The weekend will be quiet, but west and southwest winds will bring increased counts of cedar pollen in. If you are an allergy sufferer, prepare for tougher days through the weekend.

Yet another storm system arrives Monday bringing widespread showers and storms. Some strong storms are possible, but the best dynamics for severe weather again looks to be to our south and east. As a cold front moves across the area into Tuesday, we will see winds out of the northwest at 20-30mph with higher gusts. That will again send a lot of Cedar pollen into the area.

Things look quiet for a good chunk of next week, but another storm system should arrive for the weekend, and there are some signs that colder air could move in as well. This will be something to monitor over the weekend into next week and see how trends in the models change. It wouldn't be out of character to see a big cool-down heading into late January, but it is far too early to bring a major cool-down into the forecast. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather