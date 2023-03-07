Foggy morning gives way to warm and humid afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a little bit of fog this morning, but that will eventually burn off and give way to clearing skies this afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 80s with southerly winds.

Expect a similar day tomorrow, with highs climbing to near 80 again. We'll see rain chances work back in with a sagging cold front for the second half of the week. Right now the best rain chances look to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Behind the front, we could see highs drop into the 60s for Friday.

The cool-down will be short-lived with 70s back in the forecast this weekend. The weekend looks relatively quiet, though some isolated storms will be possible Saturday.

Another cool-down looks to arrive next week sending highs back down into the 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather