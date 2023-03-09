Foggy Morning gives way to Warm afternoon with Evening storm Chance

CENTRAL TEXAS — A weak cold front moved through yesterday bringing a cool down and a break from the humidity, that is all but gone today as humidity has worked back in overnight. We're dealing with widespread fog, some of which is dense in patches. Expect that to hang around through 9 or 10am this morning before clearing out. Clouds will remain behind the fog, but some peeks of sunshine will come in this afternoon pushing temperatures into the upper 70s.

Late this afternoon and evening, a cold front will slide into Central Texas. Storms are expected to fire along the front, and there is the chance that one or two of them could turn severe. If that happens, the main threat will be large hail as much of the energy supplying these storms will be in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Nevertheless, storms could produce some gusty winds and lightning as they work through. They'll still be possible through the overnight hours, and could linger into the morning but will clear out for Friday.

Friday will be cooler behind the front, with temperatures in the 60s. The cool-down will be short-lived with highs returning to the 80s Saturday under sunny skies. Yet another cold front will usher in a cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s Sunday and 50s Monday. The up-and-down temperatures continue into next week, so prepare for issues with allergies!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather