Foggy and cloudy start to Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're starting off this morning with clouds and fog across Central Texas. Especially I-35 and to the east. That cloud cover will be stubborn to move, so temperatures will likely only warm into the upper 60s by afternoon. The only exception will be over our western counties where sunshine will pop out sooner.

Heading into Friday we'll start with clouds but warm into the mid 70s ahead of a cold front. This cold front will pass on a dry note, outside of a sprinkle or two behind it Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Saturday with north winds.

Moisture increases Sunday ahead of our next storm system. The extra moisture will lead to showers on Sunday with a cold front coming in Monday. The front Monday could trigger some gusty storms, but Severe Weather is not expected at this time. Dry air will quickly wrap around the system and cut off rain chances quickly. Windy conditions continue into Travel days before Thanksgiving with highs going down into the 50s.

Turkey day looks nice so far with highs in the 60s! We're tracking another strong front later on next weekend. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather