Fog this morning followed by a mostly cloudy day

25 WEATHER — There is some fog present to start off our Tuesday. Unfortunately that may stick around through midday. We'll still have quite a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon, and the Brazos Valley may get a sprinkle or two. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Showers will be a bit more probable tomorrow as the clouds hang around. For the most part, any holiday travel on Wednesday should be fine.

The weather for Thanksgiving is sadly not looking as favorable. Rain will get going in earnest that morning, and numerous showers will continue off and on throughout the day. Downpours will be possible at times, and there may even be some rumbles of thunder. At least the temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the 60s. Rain through Thursday may amount anywhere from a half-inch to two inches.

Be sure to prep for rain if you've got plans to go shopping on Black Friday, because it looks like the showers will be hanging around.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather