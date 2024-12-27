Fog gives way to sunny skies Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s across Central Texas today. A few storms may greet us tomorrow morning but otherwise the weekend will remain quiet.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Dense fog will be around this morning, eventually clearing around 9/10am.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be with us this afternoon.

Storms possible (but not guaranteed) Saturday morning.

Good morning! We are waking up to more fog across the area that could slow you down for your morning commute. This will clear out by 9 or 10am this morning as south and southwest winds start to increase. That wind brings us warmer air and should propel us into the mid 70s this afternoon.

Another storm system will move through overnight bringing a weak cold front. Originally, this was looking to pass on a dry note, but this morning's round of model data has suggested we could see a few storms in the morning hours as this passes through. The highest chances will be east of I-35, and storms should stay below severe limits.

After that round, we should stay dry into next week. There are signs a strong cold front could come in for the New Year! Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather