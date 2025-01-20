Flurries/Snow showers Monday night

25 WEATHER — Our arctic air mass brought cold air into the region, but it also brought very dry air as well. The dry air in the lowest 5,000 feet of the atmosphere will work to sublimate any snow that falls toward the surface. There could be a few heavier snow showers that could allow for some snow to reach the surface, especially the farther south you are in the area. In the Brazos Valley, you will have the best chance of seeing at least an inch of snow, with isolated higher totals. The rest of Central Texas could see a dusting to an inch, at best.

A lot of us could be waking up to brown grass in the morning. It will be cold with lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday should bring clearing skies from northwest to southeast from late morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will be around 40°.

The rest of the week should warm a bit more. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday and close to 60° Friday. Skies should be mostly sunny throughout this time period as well.

The weekend should bring increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will be on the increase, and we may see a few showers around Sunday into Monday.