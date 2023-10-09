Fluctuating Temperatures for this Week Ahead of Another Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — After what was a cooler and gorgeous weekend, this week will bring the return of the fluctuating temperatures we typically see in October! Highs today will climb into the upper 80s as south winds turn breezy.

A low will develop in South Texas over the next few days. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances should stay to our southeast, as the low tracks across the coast. Still, an isolated shower will be possible. With the extra clouds, we will back down into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures climb again ahead of a cold front Thursday. That front will swing through into Friday which will launch temperatures back down into the 70s for the weekend!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather