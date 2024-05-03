Flooding remains a concern over the weekend

25 WEATHER — A Flood Watch is in effect for all areas east of I-35 from now through Sunday afternoon. While the heaviest rain over the weekend may fall west of there, it is areas in the Flood Watch that are most susceptible to flooding right now. First, we'll be watching to see if clusters of storms to our west will be able to congeal and move this way. Our western counties could see some of this activity after dark. In general these would just be strong storms but an isolated severe storm would be possible.

It is also possible that those storms will not even make it into our area tonight. We have a better shot at storms arriving tomorrow night. Saturday will once again start out cloudy, then developing breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. Meanwhile, storms should erupt well to our west. It is possible that some of those will arrive Saturday night, bringing a small chance for hail and damaging winds. Moderate to heavy rain may continue into early Sunday morning. It would be accurate to say that flash flooding and river flooding is the primary threat over the weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather