FLOODING LIKELY: Tonight and Thursday morning for parts of Central Texas

25 EVENING WEATHER — Some areas in Central Texas have already seen multi-inch rain totals over the past three days. We will have another round of heavy rain tonight into Thursday morning. The most likely areas to receive the heaviest rains will likely be along and east of I-35. 2-4 inches of rain is likely, but some areas could see up to 7 inches of rain. If you come to an area where water covers the road...turn around, don't drown. Lows tonight will fall into the low 70s. The heavy rain will start to push east as we head through Thursday morning. Hopefully things will quiet down Thursday afternoon with steamy highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers and storms are possible Friday into Father's Day Weekend. However, it appears any showers and storms will be less numerous than what we are expecting over the next 18 hours or so. Highs will start to warm into the lower 90s all three days as the sunshine returns across the region.

Stay safe out there and avoid flood waters!