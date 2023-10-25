Flood watch tonight

25 WEATHER — We are going to get some widespread rain across Central Texas tonight. We have plentiful moisture feeding into a slow moving line across the area. The storm system may stall somewhere across the western part of the area for a time, so a flood watch has been issued for the western half of Central Texas. 1-3 inches of rain are likely, but some 5+ inch totals look possible. Do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Rain will continue into Thursday morning with lows in the low 70s. Our rain chances will taper off from west to east Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

On and off rain chances are expected Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday and mid 80s Saturday. Everything will start to change Sunday as a strong cold front blasts into the region. Highs will be in the 70s, but we will likely have rapidly falling temperatures Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday as colder air settles into Central Texas. Highs may not get out of the 40s Monday with a gusty north wind of 15-25mph. We will hopefully get back into the 50s Tuesday. Get the cold weather gear ready to go!