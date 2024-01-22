Flood watch Thursday east of I-35

25 WEATHER — We saw some nice rain across Central Texas Monday and more is on the way! We will mainly see drizzle and fog tonight. The fog could be locally dense at times, so be careful on the roads. Lows will fall into the upper 40s in the morning. Tuesday, rain chances will increase as the day goes on. Some of the rain could be heavy across the eastern half of Central Texas where 2-4 inches of additional rain are possible. This could cause some creeks and streams to come out of there banks, so a Flood Watch has been issued for areas east of Waco/Temple/Killeen. It should be slightly warmer with highs in the 50s close to I-35 and in the 60s in the Brazos Valley.

Rain chances will be lower as we head into Wednesday, but there will still be a decent chance of scattered activity east of I-35. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday. Thursday will bring a little sunshine and just a slight chance of rain to the area. Then, a weak front will move across Friday afternoon and evening, allowing for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to form. All of the activity should clear the area just in time for the weekend. Northerly winds will keep it on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s.