Flood Watch in effect Monday, heavy rain possible

25 WEATHER — There's a frontal boundary hanging out along I-20, and that could bring a few showers into the northern fringe of our viewing area tonight. The bigger story, though, is how the rain is going to play out tomorrow. The front should move to the southeast over the course of Monday, bringing some efficient rain with it. Most places will see rain, it's just a matter of when it will arrive and how much.

Moderate to heavy rain could be falling before midday, especially to the north of Waco. It will continue through part of the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be part of this activity as well. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Central Texas tomorrow to account for the possibility of urban flooding, along with swelling of streams and small rivers.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around on Tuesday as well, and our highs should be in the 80s that day. Total rainfall in the region from Sunday night through Tuesday evening should range from one to four inches.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist