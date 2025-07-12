Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Flood Watch in effect for parts of the area tonight and tomorrow

25 Weather 7-12 PM
Posted

25 WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms have been moving around this afternoon, and those will come to an end this evening. However, new development of rain and perhaps some embedded thunderstorms will have to be watched overnight. There are some indications that prolonged rainfall could form somewhere between I-35 and San Angelo late tonight into tomorrow morning. No guarantee that this will develop, but if it does, the hope is that it doesn't stay stationary.

To account for this, a Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and west of I-35 until 7 PM Sunday. There may be some spots that could receive one to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts of 4+" possible. Where this would occur cannot be said with precision, but we'll be paying close attention tonight. If heavy rain develops, I think it would be over with sometime tomorrow morning, followed by another day of scattered thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon. Rain should really taper off by Monday.

Caleb Chevalier
25 Weather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood