Flood Watch: Heavy rain possible tonight

WACO, Texas — Conditions are coming together for a heavy rain event overnight over parts of Central Texas.

TIMING: Although scattered showers will be possible during the day Wednesday, the lion's share of rain will arrive late tonight into the overnight hours. Early on, we'll have to monitor areas to the west for scattered storm development through the early evening. Some of these storms will have the potential to turn briefly strong with small hail and gusty winds. The severe threat remains low.

By late evening, this will likely start to coalesce into a complex of heavy rain, which will then move east overnight across Central Texas.

The most likely time-frame for heaviest rainfall the I-35 corridor is after midnight and before the daybreak hours. Even though the heaviest rain will fall before the morning commute, we will be be dealing with flooding in spots.

The Brazos Valley will be dealing with their heaviest batch of rain closer to the morning commute. Be sure to give yourself plenty of time heading out the door to get to work or school.

By midday, the heaviest activity should be moving east, out of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, with dry air working in. Some residual showers can not be ruled out through the early evening.

HOW MUCH RAIN?:

With the widespread nature of the rain, it looks like many locations in the watch area will see up to 2-3 inches of rain. However, where things line up correctly with the front and Pacific moisture, we will see some isolated higher amounts.

Models typically struggle with these areas of maximum rainfall, but two of our models are agreeing with the potential for widespread heavy rain. This will cause rises on local rivers and lakes, along with street flooding for your commute.

HOW TO STAY POSTED:

