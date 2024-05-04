Flood Watch expanded to include all of Central Texas

25 WEATHER — A few showers have bubbled up this afternoon, and while it is possible that some storms could break out in our southern counties this evening, that part is uncertain. What is more certain is the arrival of storms and heavy rain tonight into early tomorrow morning. Storms are already underway in west Texas, and those should merge together and arrive in our western counties before midnight. Some of the storms could be strong to briefly severe with damaging winds.

However, I think the bigger threat is the flooding. A Flood Watch has been expanded to include all of Central Texas through tomorrow to account for this round of storms. Heavy rain is expected in many places, with some areas picking up 2 to 4 inches of rain, and maybe more in localized spots. The storms will weaken with time but the rain could linger in our southern counties after sunrise. Make sure you heed any flood warnings if those are issued for your area.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather