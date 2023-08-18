Flaming heat for Friday & the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year as the mercury climbed to 109 at Waco Airport setting a new daily record on Thursday. Get ready to rinse and repeat today with highs heading towards 108. There could be a few 110s in our northern counties. Everyone needs to take heat precautions today with dangerous heat this afternoon.

Expect the heat to persist through the weekend into next week. We will be watching the tropics closely as a tropical wave will work across the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into a tropical depression or storm as it nears the Texas coast. Right now it looks like the majority of this will stay to our south, but it may get close enough to bring some small rain chances. Those rain chances could be higher if the track shifts a bit more to the north. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather