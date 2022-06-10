First Triple Digits on the Way

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat continues to roll on here in Central Texas! We have yet to record an official triple digit day, but that should change this weekend. Morning storms to the north have sent an outflow boundary south, and I think that will bring enough "cool" air to stunt our warm-up and keep us away from the triple digit mark in Waco, where the official records are kept. Many areas across Central Texas will still squeak one out though, and the humidity will make it feel close enough to 100°...continue to take your heat precautions!

The big heat works in this weekend, as highs will climb to 103-106°. This will likely lead to a broken record on Sunday, and one could be in jeopardy Saturday. These are very warm temperatures even by June standards! There are some signs that things may cool off late next week with some tropical moisture working in. That being said, once this pattern starts, it is hard to stop! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather