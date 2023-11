CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up this morning to our first freeze of the season, well ahead of schedule by a couple of weeks. Despite the cold start, a nice afternoon is on the way with plenty of sunshine as highs climb into the mid 60s.

Expect a big warm-up heading through the weekend with highs climbing into the upper 70s. We'll see 80s for the first part of next week before a cold front brings rain chances later next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

