First Freeze for Some this Morning, Warming into Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some woke up to their first freeze this morning in Central Texas with clear skies overhead. Despite the chilly start, we will see temperatures warm up into the low to mid 60s this afternoon, which is seasonably cool. We will see winds shift to the south later today which will usher in warmer temperatures for the weekend as highs climb into the 70s.

Another cold front is set to arrive Sunday bringing the potential for a few showers, with the best chances east of I-35. Behind that front, highs drop into the 60s for the first part of the week with lows in the 30s.

We're going to have to keep a close eye on the Thanksgiving forecast as another cold front moves in. At the same time, models are bringing a significant chunk of energy across which should bring high rain chances. Models are also throwing out multi-inch rain totals. While it's still early, the potential for a wet Thanksgiving is going up. We will continue to monitor it and adjust the forecast. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist