First Day of Summer will certainly feel like it!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with humidity making it feel like the triple digits. Quiet weather continues into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot and humid weather continues.

Rain chances stay very low.

Next week brings the sea breeze.

Good morning! We're waking up to warm and humid conditions once again with highs expected to climb into the mid 90s today under mainly sunny skies. With the humidity, it will feel closer to 100-105. Don't forget it is the longest day of the year as we are reaching the summer solstice which will officially occur tonight.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will dominate keeping highs in the mid 90s. Next week as that backs off to the east, the sea breeze will become more active leading to small rain chances each day next week. Highs will moderate into the low 90s.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather