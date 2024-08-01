First Day of August Set to Feel Like It Is Supposed To

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s again this afternoon, with feel-like temperatures nearing 103-105 again in the afternoon. Be sure to follow heat precautions.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat advisory continues today.

Expect highs to reach the upper 90s again this afternoon.

Summer-time heat continues into the weekend, but small rain chances add to the forecast.

We're stuck in that typical early August-like pattern and just on time on the calendar! Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon, with feel-like numbers reaching closer to 103-105. Once again take your heat precautions in the afternoon.

The typical Early August pattern stays here through the work-week, however some small rain chances may work in during the weekend. Any activity will be scattered at best, with most missing out. Some storms could produce gusty winds.

Beyond the weekend, it looks like the high pressure dome settles over us again next week. That will keep the hot temperatures continuing with highs near 100 and little to none in the way of rain chances.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather