Fire Weather Danger west of I-35 on Thursday

25 WEATHER — Our next storm system will bring a couple of different weather problems Thursday.

It will be quiet tonight with lows in the mid 50s. South winds will pick up significantly during the day Thursday into the 20-30 mph range. This will set the stage for a high fire danger west of I-35, and a isolated storms east of I-35.

Right now it looks like the bigger severe threat will be outside of our area to the north and east. Highs will be in the 80s to the west and 70s to the east.

Friday will be cooler and drier behind a cold front. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, so fire weather will once again be a concern. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The weekend is looking great!

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s. Get out and enjoy.

Our next system will arrive early next week. There are still significant timing issues in the models which will affect how much rain and if we see severe weather. We will continue to track this system closely.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist