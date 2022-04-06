Fire weather concerns continue in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Chilly nights and mild afternoons are expected for the rest of the week.

Lows over the next couple of nights will make it down into the 30s and 40s. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The greatest concern is expected to come in the form fire danger. Very dry air will be in place with gusty winds, especially Thursday. Please do not attempt to burn outside for any reason over the next couple of days.

The weekend should start to bring higher humidity values, but it looks dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s both days, so get out and enjoy!

Next week is starting to look a bit more active and normal for April.

A few showers and storms are possible Monday, but we may see chances increase a bit Tuesday if the latest timing is right on the models. There even could be another chance of rain later in the week. This is still several days out, so we don't want to get too excited just yet, but hopefully we can get some rain around here.

As always, the severe weather risk will be there since we are getting closer to the peak of our severe weather season. Stay tuned!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist