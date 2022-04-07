Fire weather again Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Wednesday was quite a breezy day across Central Texas, and Thursday will follow suit as winds will be out of the north again at 20-30mph with gusts reaching 40mph. With very dry air in place, that will lead to a high fire danger and a RED FLAG WARNING has been posted for almost all of Central Texas. Do not burn anything or do anything that could start a fire because anything that can get going will spread rapidly. Unfortunately, dry air will hang around for a few days keeping the fire danger around. Highs will get into the low to mid 70s through the end of the work week with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

South winds return this weekend slowly bringing back humidity and setting us up for our next storm system that will work in early next week. Plenty of energy will be around, but the question will be if a cap will be in place. We will at least introduce small rain chances that will hang around for a few days. Severe weather will be possible, so we will need to keep a close eye on this system. Hopefully it will bring us some beneficial rainfall. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather