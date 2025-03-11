Fire danger west/Isolated storms east Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Another March storm system is moving toward Central Texas tonight. This will impact the weather around here Wednesday afternoon. A dryline will surge out of west Texas and into our area during the day Wednesday. Dry air behind the dryline will lead to a high fire danger with gusty west winds and low relative humidity values. Ahead of the dryline, a couple of isolated storms might be possible. We may fight a cap over the area, but if a storm or two can get going, some stronger activity looks possible. Large hail and strong winds would be the main threat, but the chance of storms developing is only 20%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s along and east of I-35, but to the west, we will likely see upper 80s to near 90° readings in the drier air.

Once that system passes Wednesday evening, it looks rather calm Wednesday night into Thursday. Lows will start off in the mid 50s Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon. Winds will be calmer out of the southwest at 5-15mph.

The next storm system will move into the central U.S. Friday. This storm will move farther north into the central plains compared to previous systems. This will lead to dry conditions for all of Central Texas as west winds blow into the area. Winds will be sustained at 20-30mph out of the west, but we could see some gusts up to 40mph. Stronger winds will be possible in north Texas up into Oklahoma. Any storm activity should be well east of our area.