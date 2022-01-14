Fire Danger Continues Tonight & Tomorrow

CENTRAL TEXAS — The ongoing risk for wildfires continues tonight and into tomorrow. With drought across much of the area, along with gusty winds and low humidity, it will be easy for wildfires to get started. Burn bans are in place for many of our counties, but regardless of your burn ban status, any activity involving sparks or burning should be avoided.

The risk continues through tomorrow because of a cold front coming through tonight. No rain will be present, but it will mean winds of 30 mph through much of Saturday. Gusts could even reach 50 mph. Even with cooler temperatures tomorrow (40s), the fire risk will remain, especially west of I-35. Gusty winds will continue into Sunday morning, and with temperatures dropping into the upper-20s, it is likely that wind chills will be in the teens.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist