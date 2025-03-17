FIRE DANGER CONTINUES: Extreme fire danger Monday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Extreme fire danger continues today with fire weather concerns for the first half of the week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with gusty winds continuing.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Extreme fire danger is in place across Central Texas Today.

Gusts will reach 30-35mph across the area.

Rain chances remain slim.

Good morning! We're waking up to a calm morning, but don't let it fool you, we will see gusty winds return across Central Texas as gusts reach 30-35mph. Relative humidity values will be low, and temperatures will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon.

Overnight, winds pick up out of the south which is important. South winds will bring up the humidity ever so slightly lowering the fire danger just a hair for Tuesday despite wind gusts exceeding 40mph. There will still be fire danger so we will need to remain vigilant.

Wednesday, another system comes in bringing westerly and northwesterly winds. This will bring in bone-dry air, with winds gusting up to 40mph. That spells more extreme fire danger for Central Texas. All 3 days, we will need to take our fire weather precautions to avoid spreading wildfires.

Thursday finally brings relaxing winds across Central Texas. Friday, the winds will kick up again. We may finally have a small rain chance late Sunday into Monday. Next week for now, looks to have lighter winds. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather