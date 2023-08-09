Fire danger & fiery heat

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today brings another day of high heat across Central Texas. And much like the last few days, there will be a fire danger. The difference is that today we will have the wind and dry air picking up to around 20mph. That takes our fire danger up to extreme and is why most of us are under a Red Flag Warning. If any fires can break out - they could spread quickly in these conditions. With that in mind, be vigilant - don't do anything with an open flame or anything that could cause sparks. You shouldn't be burning anyway because a burn ban is in place across all of Central Texas.

Excessive heat continues with highs climbing to near 105 late in the afternoon. Expect the high heat to continue through the weekend and into next week as this pattern looks to just continue to bake Central Texas.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather