Finally... Some changes are on the way!

25 WEATHER — Changes are on the way to Central Texas! This means rain chances will be going up and temperatures will be coming down. Tuesday won't change much though. We will have highs in the upper 80s with breezy conditions under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The wind will bring an elevated fire danger to the area, so please DO NOT do any outdoor burning. The wind will continue into Wednesday, but humidity values will be coming up as well. This will set the stage for a chance of scattered showers and storms as we head into Wednesday night and Halloween.

Of course there are plenty of people that want to know if the rain chances will affect trick-or-treating. Right now the answer is possible, but hopefully most of the rain and storm activity will dip southeast as we head into Thursday evening. As far as temperatures are concerned, we should see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Halloween afternoon. These temperatures should drop through the 70s into the 60s Halloween night. We may get lucky here, but it's still something to watch in the next couple of days.

More scattered showers are possible Friday into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, but we should pop back up to near 80° Saturday and Sunday.