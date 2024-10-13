Finally seeing some cooler weather on the horizon

25 WEATHER — The word from the National Weather Service is that the Waco airport peaked at 104° this afternoon. That is easily the new hottest day for October 13th on record. It is also the hottest temperature ever recorded on any day in October for the city. And the third record that fell today is the latest date in a calendar year that 100° has been obtained in Waco (previously was October 12). Thankfully there is some good news ahead.

We'll see the first bit of cool air try to enter the region tomorrow but it may only be enough to keep highs around 90° or so. Similar weather is expected for Tuesday but there is some uncertainty about if we lean a few degrees hotter or cooler on that day. Wednesday's forecast has more confidence, with temperatures dropping into the 70s. The autumn weather should stick around into Thursday, with low-80s possible to close the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather