FINALLY! Less windy for Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15mph, occasionally gusting to 20mph, but it's a far cry from what we have been dealing with. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s today.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Less windy today!

Still a fire danger present.

Fire danger and wind shoot back up Friday and Saturday.

Storm chances late Sunday into Monday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a chilly start across Central Texas as calm winds allowed temperatures to fall into the 30s and 40s this morning. The winds will be less of an issue today - only reaching 5-15mph with gusts occasionally topping out at 20mph. That's a lot better tha what we've been dealing with. In turn, that will lower the fire danger, though there is still a danger present thanks to dry air.

Overnight, winds shift south, and should lead to another calm and cool start. Winds kick back up Friday out of the southwest bringing warmer and drier air, pushing temperatures into the mid 80s. It will be another day with Extreme fire danger, so it will be important to take our fire weather precautions. Gusts may reach 30-40mph. The winds will hang into Saturday, but should be more southerly, slightly raising the humidity. That in turn will lower the fire danger just a hair.

Sunday will be warm ahead of a cold front. Highs will reach the upper 80s with winds still a little gusty. As the front pushes into Central Texas, a few storms may fire along it late in the day into the night time hours. It's not a slam dunk, but at least its a rain chance!

Temperatures will fall slightly behind that cold front, and winds will be lighter next week. The pattern looks more unsettled, so a few isolated storms may be possible during the second half of the week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather