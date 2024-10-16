Finally! It feels like fall!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low 70s today under sunny skies. You'll need the coat in the morning as lows fall into the low 40s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cold front has brought colder air into the area.

Highs reach the low 70s today.

Coldest air Thursday morning as we fall into low 40s.

Warming up into the weekend, but staying around normal.

Rain chances look slim to none.

Well after breaking yet another record, and climbing once again to 100 on Tuesday - the latest we have ever done that, breaking Sunday's record, we had a cold front move through overnight. That means that it will be cooler today with highs in the low 70s. Overnight brings the coldest air as we fall into the low 40s, though areas east of I-35 could fall into upper 30s.

We'll start a warm up into the weekend that will take us back to the mid 80s as a new system develops to our northwest. That will bring rain to the Panhandle, but then pass north of us taking away rain chances. It looks like high pressure builds in for next week bringing warmer air that could push us back closer to 90. However, Yesterday's 100 should be the last this year!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather