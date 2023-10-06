Finally a Fall-like Friday forecast

CENTRAL TEXAS — Finally we are going to have that fall-like feel in place across Central Texas! Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with partly sunny skies. A secondary cold front will work through overnight into Saturday, bringing 50s by morning.

You'll really be able to feel the change Saturday as highs only hover in the low 70s!

Morning lows Sunday could drop into the 40s in many locations. South winds will quickly start a warm-up to near 80 Sunday and continue the warm up into the middle of next week when temperatures could climb into the 90s.

Late next week into the weekend, we will see another cold front bring a fall-like feel with highs in the low 90s for next week.

