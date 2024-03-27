Few storms this evening

25 WEATHER — A few thunderstorms are expected through the evening hours, especially along and west of I-35. Some of the stronger storms could produce pocket change size hail and gusty winds. The overall severe threat is low, but it's quite cold aloft, so decent quantities of pea size hail may fall from the stronger cores. This will all die out late this evening with the loss of daytime heating. It will be another cool night with lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday are looking really nice! Highs Thursday will rebound into the low to mid 70s. We should see the mid to upper 70s Friday. There will be a few clouds around, but any rain chances will move well to the east over the next couple of days.

Easter Weekend is looking nice and warm under partly cloudy skies. We should be able to get all those Easter egg hunts in! Highs both Saturday and Easter Sunday will make it into the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds should increase more during the day Sunday, but as of now it looks dry.

Our next system will arrive late Monday into early Tuesday of next week. This will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms with highs around 80° Monday and in the low 70s Tuesday behind a cold front.