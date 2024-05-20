Few storms return by mid-week

25 WEATHER — The thermostat is on an upward trend as highs will likely stay in the low 90s all this week. Even lows at night will warm into the mid 70s each morning. A weak front will get close to Central Texas by the middle of the week, but exact placement is still a bit uncertain. We should keep any showers and storms away as we head into Tuesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The front mentioned above will get closer to the region Wednesday and Thursday. A few storms looks to be possible here, but current models favor areas from Waco, north. There will be somewhat of a cap in place, so this brings some uncertainty of how many storms can form here. If we can get storms in our area, then we may see some severe weather chances with large hail and strong winds possible. Friday into the weekend will bring lower storm potential, but a few pop up storms in the afternoon and evening remain possible.