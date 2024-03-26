Few Storms Possible Wednesday PM

25 WEATHER — Cooler weather has moved into Central Texas, and we will feel that during the overnight hours tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning with light winds. Wednesday will warm up a bit into the mid 60s as our next disturbance rolls into the area. Right now it looks like low level moisture will be limited, but elevated moisture and instability should be present. This may allow few a few storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be quite cold aloft, so some pocket change size hail might come with some of the stronger cores. Any storms will be widely scattered, so some folks will see rain while others could see nothing.

Thursday and Friday will bring a warming trend with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s Thursday and in the upper 70s Friday. The warmer weather is expected to linger into Easter Weekend. There will be more clouds around Easter Sunday, but it looks dry at this point. Highs are expected to be around 80° both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance of rain and storms will arrive Monday into Tuesday of next week.