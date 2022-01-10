Few Showers Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tuesday, a moisture starved system will move over the area. A few showers will be possible, but a lot of the activity may evaporate before reaching the ground. Some folks, especially west of I-35, may see a few hundredths of an inch. We may also see a sleet pellet or two mix in from time to time, but surface temperatures will be well above freezing.

Mostly sunny conditions return Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 60s Wednesday and close to 70° Thursday and Friday.

Our next cold front should arrive over the weekend. Right now there is quite a spread in temperatures on the models. For now we will go highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s until the models can get a better handle on how much cool air will push into Texas.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist