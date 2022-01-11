Few Showers This Evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers will continue across the area this evening, but we should clear out as we head into Wednesday morning. Some sleet will mix in with the rain from time to time. Ground and air temperatures are well above freezing, so no accumulations are expected. Once we clear out late tonight, lows should tumble into the mid 30s.

A warming trend is on the way Wednesday through Friday. Highs in the 60s Wednesday should trend up into the 70s Thursday and Friday afternoons. It will be mostly sunny and dry all three days.

A cold front is likely to impact the region over the weekend. This will send highs back into the low 50s Saturday and Sunday. We may see a freezing temperatures Saturday and Sunday nights.

It will warm up again on MLK Day Monday with highs in the mid 60s. The 60s will continue through Wednesday, but another cold front should roll in by the end of next week.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist